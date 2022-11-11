Jhabua (MP), Nov 11 (PTI) Three members of a family were crushed to death and one was injured when their motorcycles were hit by a rashly driven truck in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district on Friday, police said.

The accident took place on a narrow road in Meghnagar police station around 2.30 pm, an official said.

"Three persons, including a woman died on the spot, while an injured woman has been rushed to a hospital. The deceased, who were members of a family, were travelling on two motorcycles," inspector T S Dawer of Meghnagar police station told PTI.

According to eyewitnesses, the victims were tribals, aged between 23 and 25 years.

Meanwhile, the incident sparked protest by tribals at the accident site, about 22 km from the district headquarters, eyewitnesses said.

The protestors demanded that the road where the accident took place be widened immediately, they said.

They accused the authorities of ignoring their long pending demand of widening the road and putting a check on the movement of rashly-driven trucks on the road for mining purposes, they added.

The protesters did not allow the authorities to remove the bodies from the spot and demanded a hefty compensation, it was stated.

“We are maintaining law and order. We want to avoid any untoward incident,” Dawer said.

The truck driver has been taken into custody and the police were guarding the vehicle to prevent attempts to torch it, he said.

