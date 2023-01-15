Bhind, Jan 15 (PTI) Three persons were shot dead in Bhind in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday allegedly due to enmity caused by last year's panchayat poll results, a police official said.

The incident occurred at Pachera village under Mehgaon police station limits and the deceased have been identified as Hakim Prasad Tyagi (55), his nephew Golu aka Mahesh Tyagi (22 and Pinku Tyagi (35), Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh said.

Sixteen people have been booked for murder, the SP said.

"According to complainant Manoj Tyagi, the murders were a fallout of a enmity based on the panchayat polls," he said.

As per sources, a candidate put up by one of the deceased had defeated a person close to the accused.

Meanwhile, kin of the deceased staged a protest and ransacked Mehgaon hospital where the three were declared dead from bullet injuries, police officials said.

