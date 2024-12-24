Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): Two groups from different communities clashed over a two-day-old dispute in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday, a police official said.

The incident took place in the Jahangirabad locality, where stone-pelting also occurred during the clash. However, no injuries were reported. Upon receiving information, the police quickly arrived at the scene and quelled the conflict, the police added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Bhopal Zone-1), Priyanka Shukla, told ANI, "There was a dispute between two groups over a minor issue related to riding a bike at high speed two days ago under the Jahangirabad police station. An FIR was registered, and five individuals were named as accused. Of these, three have been arrested, while two are still at large. The police are actively working to apprehend them."

Meanwhile, one party (the victim) claimed they saw one of the absconding accused on Tuesday, which led to their anger. Around 30 people from the victim's side gathered with sticks and approached the accused. Stone-pelting also occurred at the scene, DCP Shukla further explained.

"Due to the ongoing dispute, three police officers were already stationed at the location. They immediately informed the control room, and adequate police personnel were swiftly deployed to control the situation. No injuries were reported in the incident," the officer said.

A video surfaced on social media showing the crowd carrying sticks and swords. The police officer confirmed that the video showed members of the first group (the victims), and action was being taken accordingly.

"Our investigation is ongoing, and appropriate action will be taken. The situation is under control and peaceful," DCP Shukla concluded. (ANI)

