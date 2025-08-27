Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 27 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh's holy city Ujjain will host the second edition of Global Spiritual Tourism Conclave "ruuhmantic" on Wednesday, according to an official release.

The event is being organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, and the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board.

Also Read | Stray Dog Conundrum: Rajasthan Leads Canine Management After Supreme Court Directive, Enforces ABC Rules Across Urban Areas.

Union Minister of Tourism & Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the conclave and spiritual leader Gauranga Das will deliver the keynote address on the occasion.

The release further reads over 300 dignitaries, including spiritual leaders, thinkers and visionaries from India and abroad, will participate in the event. It aims to promote spiritual tourism, preserve cultural heritage and foster dialogue on responsible hospitality. This initiative is expected to benefit not only the tourism industry but also all those who seek to connect India's profound spiritual legacy with modernity.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Sand Art With 1500 Lemons! Odisha's Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Lemon Sand Sculpture, Highlights Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

A special report on spiritual tourism, prepared by PHDCCI-KPMG, will be released during the event, outlining a roadmap for the future of this sector. The Conclave will feature several thematic sessions, including a Special session on Jyotirlingas in Jyotirling Circuit to highlight the significance and preservation of India's 12 Jyotirlingas. The Temple Economies session will highlight how major temples such as Tirupati, Vaishno Devi and Kashi Vishwanath drive local economies, with insights drawn from the Maha Kumbh 2025, which attracted over 660 million devotees.

Additionally, a dedicated session, 'Mandala of Mahakal: Ujjain's Spiritual Power and Urban Future', will spotlight the sacred significance of Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, the impact of the Simhastha Kumbh and innovations in urban development.

Other sessions will explore new frontiers of spirituality, such as 'Mind, Body and Soul: Wellness as the New Spiritual Frontier', focusing on integrating Ayurveda, Yoga and meditation with tourism and 'Divine in Digital - Spirituality 2.0', discussing how technologies like virtual darshan, AI and VR can make spirituality more accessible.

The Conclave will conclude with darshan at Shri Mahakaleshwar and Shri Kal Bhairav temples, offering delegates a direct spiritual experience. The event is poised to further strengthen India's spiritual presence on the global stage. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)