Indore, Dec 28 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh water resources minister Tulsi Silawat on Tuesday said he will launch a social drive called 'Jal Hat' to raise awareness among the people on water conservation.

As part of the drive, rivers, ponds, wells and 'bawdi' (large wells) will be conserved, while people will be told save rain water, he told reporters.

He said the state government had accepted the challenge of making Kanh river, which merges with Kshipra river in the holy city of Ujjain, free of pollutants.

