Seoni, Apr 2 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman and her two children were found dead in mysterious circumstances in Chhapara Nagar area of Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Also Read | Nawab Malik Moves To Supreme Court Challenging Bombay High Court Order in Money Laundering Case.

The bodies of Jyoti Sahu and her son Tejas (12) and daughter Shraddha (10) were found in their house in Dungaria Mohalla, 32 kilometres from the district headquarters, Seoni Superintendent of Police Kumar Prateek told reporters.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Miscreants Break Open ATM Gas Cutter, Walk Away With Rs 13.28 Lakh Cash.

"The woman had froth at the mouth. Blood stains were found on her son's face. It is not known as yet if the woman and the children committed suicide or were killed. Jyoti was found dead in one room while the children's bodies were in another room," the SP said.

He said the woman's first husband had died some 10 years ago and she was living separately from her second husband due to some differences.

A Forensic Science Lab (FSL) team and sniffer dogs are aiding the probe, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)