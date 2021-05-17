Seoni, May 17: A 45-year-old woman was mauled to death by a leopard at a forest in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, an official said.

The incident took place near Ratanpur village in Keolari block of the district on Sunday, Divisional Forest Officer S K S Tiwari said.

The woman was plucking Tendu leaves in a forest outside the village when a leopard attacked her. The feline grabbed the woman by her neck and dragged her for about half- a-kilometre, he said.

After the woman raised an alarm, her husband and some other villagers rushed there, but only found a blood-stained mobile phone of the victim at the spot.

They later spotted the body at a hillock nearby, the official said. A forest team found pug-marks of a leopard at the spot, the official said.

