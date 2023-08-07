New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Monday announced a probe into the complaints of at least four MPs that their names were included in a proposed select committee of the House for the Delhi services bill without their consent.

The select committee was proposed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha in the Upper House to examine the Delhi services bill.

After the deputy chairman read out the names to be included in the proposed select committee, Home Minister Amit Shah informed that five members have complained that their names were included without their signatures in the proposal moved by the AAP leader.

He demanded that this issue be investigated. Terming it a breach of privilege of the House, Shah said the matter should be referred to the privileges committee.

"Who all have signed on their behalf is a subject of investigation," Shah said and requested the Chair to record the statements of the complainant members.

Shah also attacked the AAP alleging that the party was "committing fraud in parliamentary proceedings".

Then three members, including Sasmit Patra of the BJD, M Thambidurai of the AIADMK and S Phangnon Konyak of the BJP, stood up and informed the House that their consent was not taken for the inclusion of their names in the proposed select committee.

To this, the deputy chairman said the complaints of the MPs will be probed. He, however, did not indicate the agency for the probe and the timeframe for completing it.

Chadha's amendment to send the contentious bill to a select committee was negated by a voice vote.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 seeks to replace an ordinance on the handling of transfers and postings of officials in the Delhi government.

