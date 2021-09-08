Bhopal, Sep 8 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Madhya Pradesh increased by 16 to 7,92,297 on Wednesday, a health department official said.

Also Read | Assam Boat Tragedy: At Least 50 Missing After Boat Capsizes in Brahmaputra in Jorhat.

The death toll in the state remained unchanged at 10,516 as no fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Also Read | China, Pakistan Change Military Commanders Overlooking Indian Borders After Taliban Took Over Afghanistan.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,644 and there are 137 active cases in Madhya Pradesh at present.

As 69,567 samples were examined during the day, the cumulative test count of the state grew to 1,71,27,501, the official said.

So far, 5,00,69,857 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in MP, including 5,58,231 on Wednesday alone, an official release said.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,297, new cases 16, death toll 10,516 (no change), recoveries 7,81,644, active cases 137, number of tests so far 1,71,27,501.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)