Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 12 (ANI): An MSME Conclave was organised on the second day of Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference today, with the objective of realising the resolve of Viksit Gujarat. Its main objective was to empower small and medium enterprises, connect local entrepreneurs with global markets, and create opportunities for technology upgradation and investment.

According to an official release, in addition, in-depth discussions were held with experts from various sectors on strengthening the MSME sector further, sharing their experiences, and exploring what new elements could be added to future policies. At today's conclave, MoUs worth more than Rs. 300 crore were signed for the industrial development of Saurashtra and Kutch. It was expressed that these MoUs would play an important role in industrial development, employment generation, and the creation of Atmanirbhar Gujarat across the state, including Saurashtra and Kutch.

At the beginning of the MSME Conclave, Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal stated in his address that India's 'Amrit Kaal' marks the completion of 100 years of the country's independence in the year 2047. To realise the dream of 'Viksit Bharat 2047', 'Viksit Gujarat' is essential. In this direction, to further strengthen Gujarat, the state government has planned massive infrastructure development worth approximately Rs. 60 lakh crore.

MSMEs will play a lion's share in this planning, which will give new momentum to the state's industrial, economic, and social development. The event was attended by Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani, Minister of State Jayram Gamit, Principal Advisor to Chief Minister Hasmukh Adhia, other dignitaries, and entrepreneurs from the MSME sector.

On the theme "Future-Ready Saurashtra: Advancing Industrial Transformation for Global Markets," the conclave facilitated dialogue on preparing the MSME sector for global markets, technology adoption, financial empowerment, and international cooperation. Shri Ramesh Iyer, CEO - TCS Korea and Chairman, Indian Chamber of Commerce Korea (ICCK), provided guidance on cross-border business cooperation between India and Korea, digital transformation, and global opportunities available for MSMEs in sectors such as green energy, AI, and manufacturing, the release noted.

In the session "From Swadeshi to Global: Growing Food Processing Sector," Shri Chandubhai Virani, Chairman of Balaji Wafers Group, Rajkot, shared his journey from a local bakery to a national brand. He offered useful suggestions on innovation in production, maintaining quality, and preparedness for exports.

In the session "Bridge to Prosperity: Strengthening Russia-India MSME Sector," Zlata Antusheva, Trade Representative of the Russian Federation, highlighted the possibilities of strengthening trade, investment, and cooperation between India and Russia. Subsequently, in the session on "Grassroot Innovation," Padma Shri Anil Gupta, Secretary of GIAN, SRISTI, and the Honey Bee Network, provided inspiring guidance on how grassroots innovations at the rural level can achieve success on a global scale.

In the session "MSMEs Industry 5.0: Technology, Skills & Sustainability," Singapore-based AI and robotics expert William Lee emphasised the need for technology upskilling, AI-based solutions, and sustainable development for MSMEs. Along with this, in the session "MSME Business Growth by AI Led Automation," AI-based product development expert Shri Arun Goyal explained how meaningful adoption of automation and futuristic technologies can enhance growth and efficiency in the MSME sector, as per the release.

In the final session of the conclave, "MSME Financing, Guarantees and IPO for Scaling," Parvati Murthy, Associate Vice President of the National Stock Exchange, shared information on fundraising through capital markets, IPOs, and reducing dependence on traditional financing. Thereafter, in the session "Enhancing National Pension System (NPS) among MSMEs," Mamta Rohit, Executive Director of PFRDA, presented ways to promote the National Pension System in the MSME sector.

Through this MSME Conclave, entrepreneurs received valuable guidance on global perspective, technology-driven development, financial empowerment, and international cooperation, the release highlighted. (ANI)

