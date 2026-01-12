Actor-politician and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has earned a rare international distinction after being formally inducted into Kenjutsu, the classical Japanese art of swordsmanship. The recognition makes him the first Indian to receive formal induction into the Samurai tradition outside Japan. ‘Truly Grateful for Your Affectionate Words and Blessings’, Says Pawan Kalyan After Rajinikanth Responds to Andhra Deputy CM Wishing Thalaiva on Completing 50 Years in Cinema.

Pawan Kalyan Earns Rare Samurai Honour – See Post

Pawan Kalyan Awarded Rare Fifth Dan Rank

The honour places him among a small group of global practitioners acknowledged for their dedication to classical martial arts and martial philosophy. As part of the recognition, Pawan Kalyan was awarded the highly selective Fifth Dan (5th Dan) rank by Sogo Budo Kanri Kai, a respected Japanese martial arts organisation. The rank is rarely granted to practitioners outside Japan. ‘They Call Him OG’: Pawan Kalyan’s Birthday Glimpse Video Unveils Brutal Action and Deadly Antagonist – WATCH.

Pawan Kalyan Joins Takeda Shingen Lineage

He was also formally inducted into the historic Takeda Shingen lineage under the guidance of Soke Muramatsu Sensei, making him the first Telugu-speaking individual to receive this distinction. Additionally, Kalyan received the title “Tiger of Martial Arts” from the international body Golden Dragons, recognising his contribution and influence in the field.

Three-Decade Martial Arts Journey

Pawan Kalyan’s association with martial arts began over three decades ago, well before his entry into films and politics. During his early years in Chennai, he trained extensively in karate and related disciplines, building a strong technical base. Over time, his interest expanded into the deeper study of Japanese Samurai traditions. His training went beyond physical techniques and included the ethical and philosophical aspects of martial arts under the guidance of Hanshi Professor Dr. Siddiq Mahmoodi. Known for incorporating authentic combat techniques into his films, Kalyan has consistently highlighted realism and discipline in action choreography. His dedication to traditional martial systems has been evident in both his professional and personal pursuits. ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ Trailer on July 3: Pawan Kalyan Appreciates Director AM Jothi Krisna After Watching His Upcoming Film’s Trailer.

Global Recognition

The recognition not only highlights Pawan Kalyan’s long-term commitment to martial discipline but also strengthens cultural ties between India and Japan’s classical martial heritage. His induction places him among a select group of Indians to receive global acknowledgement within traditional Japanese martial arts circles.

