Mumbai, January 12: The political climate in Maharashtra has reached a boiling point ahead of the January 15 civic polls, as Tamil Nadu BJP leader K. Annamalai issued a direct challenge to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Monday. Responding to Thackeray’s recent derogatory remarks and alleged threats from regional supporters, Annamalai dared his critics to "try and stop" him from entering Mumbai, intensifying a high-stakes battle over the city's identity and political future.

The "Rasmalai" Jibe and Historical Rhetoric

The controversy erupted during a rare joint rally held on Sunday at Shivaji Park, where estranged cousins Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray shared a stage. Addressing the crowd, Raj Thackeray mocked the former IPS officer by calling him "Rasmalai" and questioned his standing to intervene in Mumbai’s local politics. Thackeray further escalated the rhetoric by reviving the 1960s slogan "Hatao lungi, bajao pungi"—a phrase originally used by his uncle, Bal Thackeray, during the early days of the Shiv Sena to target South Indian migrants. The MNS chief accused the BJP leader of attempting to decouple Mumbai from Maharashtra's regional heritage. People Will Not Tolerate 'Zero' Annamalai Insulting Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray.

Annamalai’s Defiant Response

Speaking from Chennai on Monday, Annamalai dismissed the attacks as signs of political desperation. "Who are Aaditya Thackeray and Raj Thackeray to threaten me? I am proud to be a farmer's son," he stated during a press conference. The BJP leader specifically addressed threats circulating on social media, which allegedly warned of physical harm if he returned to the city. "Some have written they will cut my legs if I come to Mumbai. I will come—try cutting them. If I were afraid of such threats, I would have stayed in my village," Annamalai added, labeling his detractors "ignorant" for misinterpreting his comments on the city's status.

The Conflict Over Mumbai’s Identity

The friction stems from a statement Annamalai made while campaigning in Dharavi, where he described Mumbai as an "international city" and suggested it did not belong to Maharashtra alone. He argued that the city’s massive budget—roughly ₹75,000 crore—requires "good people in administration" rather than regional identity politics. Opposition leaders, including Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena (UBT), immediately seized on these remarks, demanding Annamalai’s arrest. They claim the BJP is using the "international city" narrative as a precursor to separating Mumbai from Maharashtra—a long-standing and highly emotive political fear in the state. Who is Raj Thackeray to Abuse Me?: Tamil Nadu BJP Leader Annamalai on 'Rasmalai' Jibe.

‘I Will Come to Mumbai,Try Cutting My Legs’

Thalaivar Annamalai to Thackeray Brothers 🔥 "I will come to Mumbai again. If you have the guts, cut off my leg and let’s see, I am not someone who is afraid of all this." pic.twitter.com/yo5CmHfw4u — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) January 12, 2026

The High-Stakes BMC Battle

This war of words comes just days before the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. For the first time in nearly two decades, the Thackeray cousins have aligned their interests, framing the election as a "final battle" for the Marathi manoos (identity). While Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has defended Annamalai, suggesting his words were "distorted" due to his limited proficiency in Hindi, the MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) have used the incident to consolidate the regional vote bank against what they describe as a "threat from outsiders."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2026 05:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).