Jammu, Feb 26 (PTI)The second day of the Tawi festival was marked with a variety of programmes exhibiting the rich Dogra culture followed by a heritage walk through the Mubarak Mandi here on Sunday.

Mubarak Mandi, located in the heart of the old walled city overlooking the Tawi river, was the main seat of the Dogra dynasty till 1925 before its last ruler Maharaja Hari Singh shifted to Hari Niwas palace in the northern part of Jammu.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Couple Dies by Suicide After Jumping in Front of Train in Palamu as Family Opposes Marriage.

Conservation expert and former Curator of Dogra Art Museum, Mubarak Mandi, Kirpal Singh guided the participants through the walk to the interiors of the historical complex and shared with them the archaeological and historical significance of the rich Dogra culture, dating back to 1824.

Singh accompanied the participants to the several courtyards and buildings within the palace such as the Darbar Hall complex, the Pink Palace, royal courts buildings, the Gol Ghar complex, Nawa Mahal, Rani Charaki palace and Hawa Mahal briefing them about the structures and the royal traditions that used to be part of the activities in this complex during the Dogra rule.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Three-Year-Old Girl Falls Into Borewell in Chhatarpur, Rescued After Three-Hour-Long Operation.

Veteran Congress leader and son of the last Dogra ruler, Karan Singh accompanied by several members of his family, including his sons and daughter, also attended the festival.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)