Chhatarpur, February 26: A three-year-old girl who fell into an open borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Sunday was rescued after a three-hour-long operation, officials said. The incident took place around 5 pm at Lalguan Pali village under Bijawar police station limits, some 40 kms from the district headquarters, when the child slipped into a borewell while playing, Bijawar Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rahul Siladia said. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: Two Women Crushed to Death by Speeding Truck in Seoni (Disturbing Video).

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the girl named Nancy was rescued safely and has been taken to a nearby hospital for a check-up. Siladia had earlier said the girl was stuck at a depth of around 30 feet and rescue teams with various kinds of equipment as well as an earth mover were at the site. Madhya Pradesh: 43 People Fall Ill After Eating 'Fruit Custard' at Wedding Function in Khargone District.

In June last year, a five-year-old boy had fallen into a borewell in his family's agricultural field in Chhatarpur district's Nayanpura Patharpur village. He was later rescued after an eight-hour-long operation.