Bengaluru, Jul 22 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday termed the Supreme Court's rejection of the ED's plea against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife in the MUDA site allotment case as "a reaffirmation that justice still prevails in the country."

The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the Enforcement Directorate's conduct in "politically sensitive cases", upholding the Karnataka High Court's decision to quash proceedings against Siddaramaiah's wife, B M Parvathi, in the MUDA case.

Cautioning against the agency being used as a "political tool", a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai said, “Let political battles be fought before the electorate. Why are you being used?”

The bench, which also included Justice K Vinod Chandran, was hearing the ED's appeal against the Karnataka High Court order that had quashed the summons issued in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority case involving Parvathi.

"The Supreme Court Chief Justice's decision reiterates that there is still justice in this country. The chief minister has consistently said that neither he nor his wife had any role in the MUDA case, and the Supreme Court's order seems to support that claim," Parameshwara told reporters here.

Responding to BJP leaders who claimed "there was no reason for the chief minister to feel happy" since the MUDA case is still ongoing, Parameshwara said, "It is not a question of happiness—it's a question of justice and injustice."

On March 7, the Karnataka High Court had set aside the ED's summons to Siddaramaiah's wife and also quashed the summons issued to Urban Development Minister B S Suresh (Byrathi Suresh), who was not named as an accused but was called in for questioning.

Siddaramaiah is facing allegations related to the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority.

When asked about the delay in appointing directors and members to state-run boards and corporations, despite a list being submitted by a committee headed by him, Parameshwara said it had been six months since the list was submitted and, to his knowledge, the announcement is likely to be made soon.

"I don't know. It has been six months since I submitted the list. The process is said to have been completed and things are at the final stage. As per my information, the announcement will be made very soon," he said.

When asked whether the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar were not satisfied with the list, Parameshwara said he did not know.

"I, along with my committee members, was given the responsibility. Based on the names submitted by Congress legislators from each constituency, we prepared and submitted the list. The rest is up to the chief minister and the deputy CM, who is also the state Congress president. We will not question it."

On the CM and deputy CM's upcoming visit to New Delhi, Parameshwara said they are expected to attend the AICC Backward Classes Advisory Committee meeting on July 25, similar to the one held recently in Bengaluru.

"Naturally, during the visit, they will also meet the high command," he added.

