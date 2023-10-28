Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani received death threats via email threatening to kill him if he failed to pay Rs 20 crores.

According to the Mumbai police, it was written in the threatening email that "If you don't give us 20 crore rupees, we will kill you, we have the best shooters in India."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 22-Year-Old Labourer Dies As Portion of Dilapidated Building Falls on Him While Being Brought Down.

After receiving the email, based on the complaint of Mukesh Ambani's security in-charge, Gamdevi Police of Mumbai registered a case against an unknown person under sections 387 and 506 (2) of IPC and started the investigation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)