Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], February 27 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced that the first phase of Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana will begin on April 1.

The Chief Minister, while addressing an event at his residence on the occasion of 644th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, said, "Under the scheme, efforts will be made to uplift one lakh families with low family income in the state."

On the occasion, the Khattar announced to increase financial assistance under the Dr BR Ambedkar Awas Navinikarn Yojna to Rs 80,000 from Rs 50,000 for the repair of houses belonging to the Scheduled Caste families living below the poverty line (BPL).

He also announced that the BPL families belonging to any category will be able to avail the benefits of Dr BR Ambedkar Awas Navinikarn Yojna.

"Also, the legal aid given to the Scheduled Caste has been increased to Rs 21,000 from Rs 11, 000," Khattar said.

Under the Sant Mahapurush Vichar Samman and Prasaar Yojana, a financial assistance from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh will be provided to the social and religious organisations for holding programmes on the birth anniversaries of the saint at the block and gram levels. (ANI)

