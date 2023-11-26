Jammu, Nov 26 (PTI) Multiple stakeholders attended the annual logistics conference at the headquarters of the Army's northern command in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Sunday.

The conference was chaired by General Officer Commanding-In-Chief of Northern Command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

“Annual Logistics Conference 2023 was held at #Udhampur under the aegis of #DhruvaCommand with active participation by multiple stakeholders from #IndianArmy, Indian Air force, #ITBP and Indian Railways to discuss logistics issues related to Northern Command Theatre,” Army's northern command wrote on X.

It said Lt Gen Dwivedi complimented and felicitated various logistics entities that are performing yeoman service to ensure optimal logistics support to troops deployed along northern borders.

