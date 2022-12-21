Mumbai, December 21: At least 20 passengers were stuck in a lift at Bandra railway station for about half an hour on Wednesday. Noida Shocker: Small Boy Gets Stuck in Society Lift, CCTV Video of Him Struggling to Get Out and Screaming For Help Goes Viral.

Police Constable Shaheen Pathan from Bandra Railway Police Station reached on time to help the passengers come out of the lift with the help of an electrician and the Station Manager.

"20 passengers were stuck in the lift at Bandra railway station for about half an hour. Working at Bandra Railway Police Station P.S. Shaheen Pathan saved the stranded passengers in time with the help of an electrician and station manager," tweeted Government Railway Police (GRP) Mumbai. Further details are awaited.

