Three girls were stuck in a lift of Ghaziabad society for 20-25 minutes. The incident, which took place in Ghaziabad's "Assotech The Nest" society in Crossing Republik, was caught on the elevator's CCTV camera. A video of the children stuck in the lift and panicking has gone viral on social media. Following the incident, a case has been registered. Video: Dog Bites Small Kid in Society's Lift in UP's Ghaziabad.

Three Girls Get Stuck in Society Lift in Ghaziabad:

