An 8-year-old boy who was returning home from tuition at Nirala Aspire Society in Greater Noida West got stuck in the lift on Friday evening. The child going from the ground floor to the 14th floor remained stuck between the fourth and fifth floor for about ten minutes. In such a situation, the child called for help many times and also pressed the emergency button for help, but still the child could not get help. It is alleged that the child kept pressing the intercom and emergency button in the lift for a long time, but no one came to help. Also, the person sitting in the CCTV room was missing. He also had no idea. The terrified child banged on the elevator door when a resident walking on the floor helped him out. Ghaziabad: Three Girls Get Stuck in Society Lift For Over 20 Minutes, CCTV Video Goes Viral

Watch Viral Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)