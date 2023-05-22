Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], May 22 (ANI): Mumbai airport customs seized over 2.95 kg gold worth Rs 1.58 Crore in three different cases, said an official on Monday.

The seizure took place on May 19 and May 20, added the official.

Also Read | Petrol Pumps Refusing To Accept Rs 2,000 Notes? People Flock to Fuel Stations in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Other Cities in Bid to Use Withdrawn Rs 2,000 Currency, Owners Stick ‘No Change’ Board (See Pics).

As per the official, the seizure included a Kenyan Airways Crew carrying around 1 kg of gold.

On Thursday, Mumbai airport customs seized over 4.2 kg of gold dust worth Rs 2.28 crores from an Indian national, an official said.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Cop Shoots Bride Before Her Marriage in Munger, Escapes After Trying To Shoot Himself; Police Launch Manhunt.

As per the official, the gold dust was recovered from an Indian national arriving from Muscat.

"Today Mumbai Airport Customs seized over 4.2 Kg gold dust valued at Rs 2.28 Crores from an Indian national arriving from Muscat. Gold dust was concealed in meticulously stitched pockets inside the jeans, undergarments & knee caps worn by the passenger," the official said.

The video of the gold being seized by the Mumbai airport customs also surfaced on social media. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)