Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI): Teenagers crew INDIA that has won dance reality shows in the past is rehearsing in an abandoned shelter in Mumbai after dance events stopped amid lockdown and their studio was shut.

Rohan Pawar, choreographer and group's founder said, "Hope we get shows so members would not have to leave their passion."

"Main members took up jobs and are contributing to pay school fee of team's children. I do it too. When we resumed rehearsals after unlock, police stopped us."

He further said that the studio was shut as rent rose to Rs 1.5-1.6 lakh and that the place is unsafe as children get hurt while rehearsing there. (ANI)

