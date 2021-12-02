Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai police's crime branch arrested a 23-year-old man and seized from him bottles of cough syrup, containing codeine phosphate, a banned substance, in Dongri area of south Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.

The cough syrup bottles, worth Rs 14.40 lakh, were seized during raids conducted at two places, he said.

The Ghatkopar unit of the ANC had received specific information about the cough syrup bottles, following which the raids were conducted on Wednesday afternoon and the man was arrested with 3,600 bottles, the official said, adding that a probe is on.

