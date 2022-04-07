Mumbai, Apr 7 (PTI) A sessions court here on Thursday granted the CBI transit remand till April 10 of four persons arrested for alleged involvement in the Birbhum killings in West Bengal.

Also Read | 'BJP Promised Acche Din but Failed To Keep Vow', Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

The Central Bureau of Investigation earlier in the day arrested West Bengal residents Bappa S K alias Sal Mohamad, Sabu S K alias Sadril S K, Taj Mohammad alias Chand and Serajul S K alias Poltu from Mumbai.

Also Read | Delhi Govt To Provide Upto Rs 15,000 Subsidy on E-Cycles, Says Minister Kailash Gahlot.

"The arrested accused were produced today before the jurisdictional court and were granted transit remand till April 10," the central agency said in a release.

A transit remand enables an investigation agency to take arrested persons to a different city or state.

The accused would be taken to West Bengal and produced before the competent court.

These were the first arrests made by the CBI since it took over the probe into the March 21 killings at Bogtui village following the Calcutta High Court's order.

The four accused had fled to Mumbai soon after the killings, as per the investigators.

Eight people were burnt alive while another succumbed to injuries later after assailants firebombed several houses in the village hours after the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh.

A Special Investigation Team set up by the West Bengal government was earlier probing the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)