Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will administer COVID-19 vaccine to children in the age group of 12-14 years at 12 dedicated vaccination centres starting Wednesday, an official said on Tuesday.

As per a release issued by the civic body, the drive will be conducted at 12 dedicated vaccination centres from 12 pm onwards for two days, following which it will be extended to all civic and state-run facilities.

After studying the operation at 12 pilot vaccination centres, the civic body will rope in schools, social service organisations, mandals etc. in its limits to vaccinate eligible children, it stated.

Children born between January 1, 2008 and March 15, 2010 will be eligible for inoculation and will be administered Corbevax vaccine, the BMC release said.

The minimum gap between two doses will be 28 days, it said.

The government has undertaken the process of updating CoWIN system, which expected to be completed by Wednesday morning, following which the drive will commence from 12 pm. Parents should only register children who have completed 12 years of age for vaccination.

