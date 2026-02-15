Mumbai, February 15: The political climate in Maharashtra remains tense as AIMIM leader Waris Pathan launched a scathing defense of 18th-century ruler Tipu Sultan. His remarks come in the wake of a heated controversy in Malegaon, where the newly elected Deputy Mayor, Shan-e-Hind Nihal Ahmed, faced intense backlash from the BJP and Shiv Sena for installing a portrait of the Mysore ruler in her official chamber.

Addressing the "hatred" directed toward the historical figure, Pathan argued that Tipu Sultan’s legitimacy as a national icon is established within the country’s founding documents. He highlighted that a portrait of the ruler is featured on page 144 of the original 1950 Constitution of India, commissioned by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, placed alongside figures like Rani Lakshmibai. "Why do you hate these photographs?" Pathan questioned, asserting that Tipu Sultan was a martyr who died fighting British colonial forces. ‘Our Right to Decide’: Malegaon Deputy Mayor Shan-E-Hind Dismisses Criticism Over Tipu Sultan Portrait, Calls for Installation of Dr. Ambedkar’s Photo.

The AIMIM spokesperson used the Malegaon context to pivot into a sharp ideological attack, contrasting Tipu Sultan’s legacy with those of Nathuram Godse and Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. He criticized the reverence shown to Godse and pointed to Savarkar’s "mercy petitions" written from jail. Malegaon Mayor Election 2026: ISLAM Party Emerges Single Largest Force, Nasreen Khalid Shaikh Elected Mayor, Samajwadi Party’s Shan-E-Hind Nihal Ahmed Becomes Deputy Mayor.

While the portrait in Malegaon was reportedly removed following a 24-hour ultimatum from local Hindutva outfits and Shiv Sena corporators, Pathan’s intervention has ensured the debate remains at the forefront of the state's political discourse, citing the historical endorsements of Mahatma Gandhi and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad to bolster his stance.

