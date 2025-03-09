Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): A fire broke out in Filmcity Road, near Wagheshwari Temple, Goregaon East in Mumbai on Sunday.

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), "A level 2 fire was reported in Filmcity Road, Near Wagheshwari Temple, Goregaon East. The fire is confined to ground-floor shops, huts."

No casualties or injuries have been reported from the incident as yet.

The MFB said that police and fire tenders were present at the spot to conduct dousing operations.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details awaited. (ANI)

