Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing an autorickshaw driver in Malad suburb of Mumbai, a police official said.

Govind Chavan was abusing some people on the day of the incident and the victim Arjun Chavan asked him not to do so, which enraged the former, the official said.

"Govind attacked Arjun with a sharp weapon. He was declared dead on arrival by doctors. The incident took place in Ambujwadi in Malwani. Govind, a history sheeter, has been charged with murder," he added.

