Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) A man accused of involvement in several house-breaking thefts (HBTs) was arrested from Bandra when he reached Mumbai from Gujarat to see his ailing mother, a police official said on Saturday.

Karamat Ali, with more than 20 HBT cases against his name, was held on a tip off that he would meet his mother in Dharavi, the Sakinaka police station official said.

"He is wanted in a case registered with Sakinaka police in connection with a theft of gold worth Rs 5 lakh. We have recovered stolen gold from his base in Gujarat. He has been charged under section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code," he added.

