Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] October 8 (ANI): Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu praised Mumbai's growing potential at the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, stating that the city is going to become a dream destination for the world. Speaking at the event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially opened the airport, Kinjarapu highlighted the airport's significance in establishing Mumbai as a major aviation hub."

"I come from Andhra. Everyone spoke in Marathi, so I will try to say a few words in Marathi as well. If there are any mistakes, please forgive me...I congratulate the people of Mumbai on this golden occasion. Mumbai, a dream city for every Indian, is now poised to become a dream destination for the world," he said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Address GST Utsav Public Meeting in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool on October 16.

The Minister also emphasised the "tremendous" development of the aviation sector in the country during the 11 years of the NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In 11 years of the NDA government, 90 airports have been built, which is approximately one airport every 45 days. It is a world record. This tremendous development has made India the 4th largest economy and the third-biggest aviation market. Mumbai not only remains the financial capital of the country but after this inauguration, the city is also going to be the aviation capital of the world," Naidu said.

Also Read | Why Mumbai's New 18-Year-Olds Are Set to Miss Voting in the BMC Elections 2025? Check Reason.

Naidu also praised Prime Minister Modi for taking forward the youth of India. "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi works to take forward the youth of our India, encourages them a lot, motivates them, so I am proud that I am the youngest central minister of the country. With his blessings, I have got this opportunity," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), a state-of-the-art greenfield airport set to transform air connectivity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Western India.

Developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), the airport is operated by Navi Mumbai International Airport Pvt. Ltd. (NMIAL), a joint venture (JV) between Adani Airports Holdings Ltd, holding 74 per cent and City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO), holding 26 per cent.

The project aims to ease congestion at the Mumbai International Airport and position Navi Mumbai as a global aviation and logistics hub. Located at Ulwe in Navi Mumbai, about 37 kilometres from South Mumbai, NMIA is spread over 1,160 hectares (2,866 acres). The airport's architecture is inspired by the lotus, India's national flower, featuring 12 sculptural columns symbolising unfurling petals and 17 mega columns supporting the terminal roof canopies. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)