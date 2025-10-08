Mumbai, October 8: The Gen Z in Mumbai are set to miss out on the chance to vote in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Elections 2025 due to an outdated cutoff date. The teenagers who recently turned 18 will not be able to cast their vote in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, as the cutoff date for voter registration was set before the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

According to an India Today TV report, Maharashtra’s Joint Chief Electoral Officer Manohar Parkar explained that the cutoff for voter registration was set before the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections held in November 2024. Since no special summary revision has been conducted since then, the electoral roll remains unchanged, effectively excluding new voters who turned 18 after October 1, 2006. BMC Elections 2025: Uddhav Thackeray Hints at Stronger Ties With MNS in BMC Polls, Says ‘Coming Together to Protect Marathi’.

Why Gen Z Set To Miss Voting in Upcoming Mumbai BMC Polls?

“The cutoff for dates was before the assembly elections, and it is in existence till date. So, the new voters who turned eighteen after that date cannot register,” Parkar told the media outlet.

Officials estimate that nearly 1.80 lakh teenagers across Maharashtra have been impacted by this freeze. Many first-time voters said their attempts to register on the Election Commission’s online portal were unsuccessful, as the system doesn’t accept birthdates beyond the cutoff. BMC Elections 2025: BJP Appoints 3-Term MLA Ameet Satam To Lead Mumbai Unit Ahead of Civic Polls (Watch Video).

The Supreme Court has directed that the BMC elections be held before January 31, 2026, but with the voter list frozen, thousands of eligible young citizens are set to miss their first opportunity to vote.

