Mumbai, Oct 24 (PTI) Fire-fighting operation is still on after over 36 hours at the City Centre Mall in Mumbai Central area, where a major blaze broke out, fire brigade officials said on Saturday morning.

As many as 18 fire engines and 10 jumbo tankers are engaged in the operation to douse the fire, an official said.

The fire had erupted on the second floor of the basement-plus-three storied mall at 8.50 pm on Thursday.

"There was no report of injury to anyone," the fire brigade official said.

Five fire brigade personnel, including a deputy fire officer sustained injuries during the fire-fighting operation, but all of them are stable and discharged from hospitals.

The fire was initially categorised as level 1 (minor), but was upgraded to level-3 at 10.45 pmand to level-4 at 2.30 am, after flames spread to other parts of the building.

Over 3,500 people from the adjacent residential high- rise had been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade had given a 'brigade call', in which fire engines are called from all agencies in the city.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray visited the site and took a stock of the fire fighting operation on Friday night.

