Mumbai, Sep 7 (PTI) A cheating case has been registered by the police in Mumbai against well-known jewellery retail chain TBZ on the complaint of a city-based jeweller over alleged dues of Rs 6.57 crore, an official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Telangana Liberation Day 2021: Amit Shah to Visit Telangana on September 17, Will Attend a Public Meeting in Nirmal.

The FIR was lodged against two directors of the firm last week on the complaint of jeweller Harsh Susaniya, who has told the police he had done work worth Rs 6.57 crore for the retail chain but was never paid, the official informed.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Elderly Man, Wife Robbed of Rs 2 Lakh in Greater Noida; Investigation Underway.

No arrest has been made in the case, lodged at the Mulund police station in suburban Mumbai, and a probe is underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)