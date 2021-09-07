Lucknow,September 7: In an another case of robbery in Uttar Pradesh, an elderly man and his wife were offered lift by four men in Swift car who allegedly robbed the couple of money and earrings, as per report. The incident took place when the elderly couple was waiting for a public transport at Greater Noida's Pari Chowk to go to her daughter's home on Sunday. The police have registered a case in the matter and launched an investigation to nab the accused.

The 60-year-old victim, identified as Rajbeer Singh a resident of UP's Bulandshahr, said in the police complaint that the couple thought it was a shared cab and took it, as reported by the Hindustan Times. After travelling a bit, the four men threatened the elderly couple to hand over cash and values. Following which the accused abandoned them somewhere in Surajpur. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Thrashes 30-Year-Old Wife to Death Over Infertility in Muzaffarnagar.

After the incident, the couple reportedly sought help from the passersby and alerted the police about the same. Report informs that the police rushed to the spot. SHO Surajpur Police Station, Ajay Kumar told the Hindustan Times, "The couple was robbed of ₹2 lakh, but luckily they did not sustain any injuries in the incident. We are scanning the footage from CCTV cameras in the area to identify the vehicle and the suspects." Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 7-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped by Her Uncle, Accused Arrested.

A case has been reportedly filed in this regard at the Surajpur police station in this regard under Section 392 of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation has been launched. The police are also scanning the CCTV footage to identify the suspects involved in the crime and trace them.

