Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): The Mumbai Crime Branch on Saturday arrested a 21-year-old man from the Mulund area and recovered 10 pistols and 12 magazines from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Lakhan Singh, a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

As per an official from the Crime Branch, Singh's family is involved in manufacturing arms.

(ANI)

