Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): A Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested a drug peddler and seized contraband drugs worth Rs 53 lakhs from him. He has been sent to judicial custody for five days.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell, Worli on Friday arrested the drug peddler.

Also Read | Budget 2023: State Finance Ministers Seek Greater Fund Allocation During Pre-Budget Consultation With FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell has registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act, against the accused, later which he was produced before the court, where he was ordered of judicial custody of five days, said officials.

Earlier this month, two drug peddlers were arrested by the Bandra Unit of the Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell,

Also Read | MCD Elections 2022: BJP Launches Manifesto for Civic Body Polls, Mimics Several Promises From 2017 Sankalp Patra.

The arrests were made from the Jogeshwari area where officials also recovered 1 kilogram of Charas.

The total worth of seized materials was around Rs 30 lakh in the international market, the officials informed.

"Bandra unit of Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell arrested 2 drug suppliers from Jogeshwari area and seized over 1 kg of Charas, valued at over Rs 30 Lakhs in the international market, from their possession", read an official statement.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell has registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act, said officials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)