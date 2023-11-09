Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI): An unidentified man has been booked for allegedly posing as a senior police official and extorting over Rs 5 lakh from an engineer in the state capital, police said on Thursday.

According to Mumbai police, the scam took place on November 8 after the engineer received a call from a man who claimed to be speaking as a senior police official from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Miscreants Shoot At Jewellery Store Owner in BT Kawade Road, Rob Him of Gold Chain and Other Valuables; Investigation Underway.

After this, the accused took the names of several senior officers of the Maharashtra Police Force and extorted Rs 5 lakh and 85 thousand from the woman engineer.

Shortly after the matter of fraud came to light, the woman lodged a complaint against the accused at the Vanrai Police Station in Goregaon, Mumbai.

Also Read | Thane Shocker: 22-Year-Old Man’s Body Found Hanging from Tree in Bhiwandi; Cops Suspect Murder.

The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the absconding fraudster.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)