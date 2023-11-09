Thane, November 9: The body of a 22-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

An official said the police suspect that the man was killed following a family dispute.

Some locals alerted the police after spotting the body hanging from a tree on Wednesday near Bhiwandi Road railway station. There were injuries on the legs of the deceased. A tattoo with the word 'Saddam' was found on one of his arms, Narpoli police station's senior inspector Bharat Kamat said.

The body has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered against three persons under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence), the police said, adding that search was on for the accused.