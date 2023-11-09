Pune, November 9: In a shocking incident, a jewellery store owner was shot at by unidentified assailants when he was returning home on a motorbike with his father in Pune’s BT Kawade Road area late on Wednesday. Police said that the miscreants fired six rounds at Pratik Madanlal Oswal and later robbed him of a gold chain and other valuables.

Hindustan Times reported that the incident occurred at around 9:30 PM on Wednesday, November 8. Oswal was shot in the leg, though it is still unclear how seriously he was injured. Maharashtra Ambulance Blast Video: Woman Patient Killed as Vehicle Explodes on Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

According to police officials, he was robbed of a gold chain and other valuables by the attackers; the extent of the loss is still being determined. Pune Shocker: ACP Bharat Gaikwad Shoots Dead Wife and Nephew, Later Dies by Suicide.

Oswal was with his father when the unidentified attackers arrived, and one of them fired at him, according to the preliminary report.

The incident caused significant commotion in the area and senior police officers, crime branch officers, and police officers from the Wanowrie police station were rushed to spot and an investigation has been launched into the incident.

The incident comes after a 57-year-old assistant commissioner of police (ACP) allegedly shot dead his wife and nephew with a gun before shooting himself fatally at his home in Maharashtra's Pune city. The incident took place at around 3.30 am at ACP Bharat Gaikwad's bungalow in Baner area. The reason behind the incident was yet to be ascertained, the official from Chaturshringi police station said.

