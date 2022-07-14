Mumbai, Jul 13 (PTI) A man's body was found in a pond in Malad here and his T-shirt, which mentioned the name of a local cricket team along with his initials, helped the police establish his identity through Facebook, an official said on Wednesday.

The body of the 35-year-old victim - Paresh Bhosale - who resided in Goregaon, was found on Monday, he said.

"Police had received a call on Monday that a body is floating in the pond in Malad east. On being alerted, a police team went to the spot and sent the body to a hospital," the official said.

The T-shirt found on the victim mentioned the name a local cricket team along with the short form of his name. Police began a probe and checked on Facebook, where they succeeded in establishing his identity, he said, adding that the deceased was working as an team leader in one of the company.

Kurar police have registered an accidental death report and carrying out investigation.

