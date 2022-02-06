Drug peddlers arrested after Ganja recovered from their possession.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): The Dindoshi Police have arrested three drug peddlers on Saturday.

The police have recovered 23 Kilogram (Kg) Ganja from the accused.

The case has been registered under NDPS Act and the police have also issued summons against the other two accused in the case.

Further investigations are awaited. (ANI)

