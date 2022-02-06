In most states of North India, including the capital Delhi, there has been little relief from the chill. But due to the cold wave, the cold persists. At the same time, dense fog is increasing the problem in the morning. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cold wave conditions will continue in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh with clear weather in the plains for the next few days. Meanwhile, dense fog will also remain shadow during morning and evening.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the 'moderate' category after the two-day downpour, with an overall AQI (Air Quality Index) improved at 197. Weather Forecast: Delhi, Adjoining Areas Wake Up To Rain; Yellow Alert for Heavy Snowfall Issued in Higher Areas of Himachal Pradesh

The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Delhi's air also improved and stood at 89 and 150 respectively, as per the data given by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) India.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a fresh Western Disturbance is persisting near the Western Himalayas. Due to this, there may be rain and snowfall in the mountainous areas. A Cyclonic Circulation is persisting over West Bengal and adjoining region. Due to this, there is a possibility of scattered rain in Northeast India today.

Cold wave Conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during next 24 hours and over Odisha during next 2 days.

Dense to Very Dense Fog Conditions are likely in isolated/some parts in night/morning hours over Himachal Pradesh, north Rajasthan, Bihar, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 2 days and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal during next 3 days.

During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur over Northeast India and Sikkim. Apart from this, light to moderate rain and snow are also likely in Arunachal Pradesh. Talking about the hilly areas, light to moderate rain and snow may occur in isolated parts of Muzaffarabad, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand today. The minimum temperatures are likely to drop further over Northwest India, Central India and parts of East India.

According to the Meteorological Department, today's minimum temperature in Delhi may remain 8 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature may go to 19 degree Celsius. In Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, the minimum temperature is expected to be 10 degree Celsius today i.e. on 6th February. The maximum temperature can be 25 degree Celsius. Minimum mercury may also increase in Chandigarh. Here today's minimum temperature can be 5 degree Celsius and maximum temperature can be 18 degree Celsius. Weather Forecast: Dense Fog Likely in Parts of North India With Dip in Temperature; AQI Improves to 'Moderate' Zone After Rains in Delhi

Today's minimum temperature in Jaipur, Rajasthan is expected to be 11 degree Celsius and maximum temperature is 23 degree Celsius. Apart from this, the minimum temperature of Lucknow can be 10 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature can be 18 degree Celsius. Bihar's capital Patna may also see an increase in minimum temperature today. The minimum temperature here will be 12 degrees and the maximum temperature will be 20 degrees Celsius.

There will be no rain in Uttarakhand today. However, snowfall is likely to continue over the mountainous areas. The minimum temperature of Dehradun can remain up to 8 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature can be up to 20 degree Celsius. At the same time, it is snowing in Himachal Pradesh for the last several days. There is a possibility of snowfall even today. The minimum temperature of Shimla can go up to 5 degrees and the maximum temperature can go up to 15 degrees Celsius.

