Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): Mumbai police's anti-extortion cell recovered 15.743 kg of Ketamine (drug) worth Rs 8 crore and arrested two persons with international links in Mumbai's Andheri area, officials said on Thursday.

"Two accused have been arrested and 15.743 kg of Ketamine have been recovered. The market value of the substance in the international market is worth Rs 8 crores," the officials said.

"During the initial probe, it was found that these drug smugglers are part of an international syndicate and had come to Mumbai to supply the drugs," Mumbai police said.

Further investigation is on, the official added. (ANI)

