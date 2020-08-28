Mumbai, Aug 28 (PTI) The tally of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai increased to 1,42,099 with the addition of 1,217 cases on Friday, the civic body said.

The fatality count due to the infection reached 7,562 as 30 more deaths were recorded in the state capital, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Also Read | Dinesh Kumar Khara Recommended as Next SBI Chairman by Banks Board Bureau.

The number of the patients recovered from the infection rose to 1,14,818 as 1,241 of them were discharged from the hospitals during the day, it added.

According to the BMC, the citys rate of recovery is 81 per cent and the number of active cases in the metropolis is 19,401.

Also Read | NEET-JEE Exams 2020 Row: Mamata Banerjee Dares PM Narendra Modi to Take Impromptu Opinion of Students During 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Of the 30 deceased, 20 had various co-morbidities. The civic body has conducted 7.43 lakh COVID-19 tests in the city so far.

According to the BMC, the citys COVID-19 growth rate is 0.81 per cent, while the average doubling rate is 86 days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)