Mumbai, Sep 3 (PTI) Mumbai on Saturday reported 394 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, which took the metropolis' tally to 11,45,891 and the toll to 19,707, a civic official said.

A day before, Mumbai had reported 402 new cases and three fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official pointed out.

The recovery count increased by 623 in the last 24 hours and reached 11,23,001, which left the city with 3,183 active cases, he said.

Of the new cases, only 29 are symptomatic, the official said.

So far, 1,81,18,712 samples have been examined for coronavirus, including 8,509 in the last 24 hours, which is higher than the 5,834 tests conducted in the preceding 24-hour period.

The recovery rate stands at 98 per cent, while the overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases between August 27 and September 2 was 0.041 per cent.

The caseload doubling time stood at 1,673 days, as per BMC data.

