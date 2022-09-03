Agra, September 3: In a first, an incident has come to light where the GST was applied to the use of toilets in a country that is building toilets everywhere to promote the "Swachh Bharat Mission." The incident was reported from Agra where two British tourists were charged Rs. 112 each by IRCTC for using the washroom in the executive lounge of the Agra Cantt. railway station.

Reportedly, the amount paid includes 6 percent GST and 6 percent CGST. This means that a total of 12 percent GST was charged for using the toilet at the railway station. Gujarat: Statewide Protest in State Against 18% GST on ‘Garba’.

The tourists, who travelled to Agra from Delhi in Gatiman Express, found the cost of the executive lounge very expensive and approached the manager. They had a word with the official. The lounge manager told the tourists that this is not the fault of IRCTC. This lounge is an executive lounge and it is mandatory to pay a minimum fee of Rs 112 after a 50 percent discount for staying in the executive lounge. GST Revenue Collection for April 2022 Highest Ever at Rs 1.68 Lakh Crore.

According to IRCTC, after paying the nominal fee for the executive lounge, complimentary coffee is given to the customers and tourists. Following the payment, the user can use the washroom and access the free wifi inside the executive lounge. IRCTC also added that the user can stay in the executive lounge for up to 2 hours after paying the fee.

