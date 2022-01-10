Kolkata, January: In yet another incident of murder, the police found a body of a 36-year-old man in Anandapur on Sunday morning. The deceased was later identified as Biswajit Jana, an auto driver who resided in Vivekananda Colony. Reportedly, the deceased had gone to a party on Saturday night.

As per the report published by TOI, the police have arrested Mangal Mondal (31) in connection with the murder of Jana. Both accused and the deceased were drinking buddies who regularly accompanied each other for parties. As per the reports, Jana had made obscene remarks about the accused's wife while having a drinking session in the auto on Saturday night. Enraged over the remarks, the accused killed Jana. Hyderabad: 26-Year-Old Man Killed by Friend After Argument Erupts Over Mobile Phone in Asif Nagar.

The accused was arrested on Sunday afternoon from Nonadanga Bridge. During intense interrogation, the accused confessed to his crimes. He admitted to assaulting Jana with a cement slab and an iron rod. Police have booked the accused under section 302 and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

