Mumbai, Mar 20 (PTI) Mumbai on Sunday recorded 27 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 10,57,561, while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,693, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

Also Read | Spring Equinox 2022 Is Here, Signals Longer and Warmer Days for People Living in Northern Hemisphere.

So far, 10,37,686 people have recovered from the infection, including 44 in the last 24 hours, leaving the metropolis with 298 active cases, he said.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Father, Brother of Minor Girl Arrested for Raping Her for Over 6 Years.

With 16,533 samples examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Mumbai reached 1,64,92,470, BMC data showed.

It also revealed that the city's recovery rate was 98 per cent, while its caseload doubling time stood at 18,821 days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)