Lucknow, March 20: A minor lady turned into allegedly raped one after the other with the aid of using her teenage brother and their father at the same time as her grandfather and a far off uncle molested her, Pune Police stated on Saturday. They additionally brought that the crime have been devoted during the last six years.

As per the report published in Indiatoday, according to the police, the minor opened up in front of her school teacher in a extra curricular class of good and bad touch conducted by the school authorities to prevent children from sexual assault and various sexual crimes .The victim and her own circle of relatives contributors hail from Bihar. They are presently residing in Tadiwala Road, Pune. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Speeding Autorickshaw Overturns as Locals Throw Water Balloons at Three-wheeler in Baghpat (Watch Video).

According to the police, the father commenced sexually assaulting his daughter in 2017 after they had been residing in Bihar. The girl`s elder brother commenced sexually assaulting her round November 2020. Her grandfather and remote uncle extensively utilized to the touch her inappropriately.

The Pune police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rape and molestation. A case of rape has been registered under 376 of the IPC against to the brother and the father of the female in the Bundgarden police station in Pune city.

While, her grandfather and her distant uncle have been booked under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty). Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act will also be added. The girl’s brother has been arrested while the police are still searching for the three other accused.

